A High Court judge is to be given an update today on the state of settlement talks currently under way in a bid to resolve a legal action by thousands of shareholders against Royal Bank of Scotland.

Mr Justice Hildyard has been told by a QC representing investors that "progress towards a settlement remains good".

Although the judge has formally adjourned the case until June 7 as negotiations continue, the parties in the high-profile dispute are due to return to court this afternoon to give him a progress report.

Loading article content