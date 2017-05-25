A teenage couple killed in the Manchester Arena bombing "wanted to be together forever and now they are", their families have said.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields, were "inseparable" and "beautiful inside and out", their grieving relatives said as they became the latest youngsters known to have died in the atrocity.

The teenage sweethearts were among 22 people killed, including an eight-year-old girl, when suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up after a pop concert on Monday night.

