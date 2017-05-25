The chief executive of Standard Life has said he is confident the group's merger with Aberdeen Asset Management will gain shareholder approval, despite governance concerns over the £11 billion tie up.

Keith Skeoch told the Press Association that unease over the joint chief executive structure and a bumper 16 member board has not resulted in a "sizeable shareholder push back".

"From everything I can see today, this deal is going to happen. There are always questions (from shareholders), but I wouldn't say having joint CEOs or the board's composition are the dominant issues. And the chairman has made it absolutely clear that over time the board will reduce in size.

