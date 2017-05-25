The final text message of Manchester terror victim Olivia Campbell has been revealed by her heartbroken boyfriend.

The 15-year-old was killed at the Manchester Arena when terrorist Salman Abedi dedonated a bomb killing 22 people.

Her teenage boyfriend Lewis Brierley shared his heartbreak on social media in a poignant post about his love for Olivia.

He also shared the final text message Olivia sent saying 'I'm having so much fun'.

He said: "Words can't describe how happy I am that she was in my life.

My heart aches when I see her face, it aches not knowing, not knowing what we could have been as a couple, not knowing what she could have achieved in her life."

"We found real love with each other. I loved her so much and I made sure every night no matter what had happened I would send her a paragraph to let her know just how much she meant to me..."

Olivia's family had spent Tuesday frantically searching for the 15-year-old, but in the early hours of Wednesday Charlotte Campbell revealed her daughter had died in the blast.

Her mother broke down at a vigil in Manchester and asked crowds not to let the atrocity "beat any of us".

Alongside a photo of Olivia, she wrote on Facebook: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

Attending a vigil in Bury, she said: "I can't thank you enough for what you've done for us - for being here, for giving us your support, for sharing her everywhere.

"This is such a hard time for us, I had to come, I didn't know what to do, I don't know where to be, I don't know what to do.

"I just knew - something told me I had to come here."

The crowd applauded as the grieving mother broke down.

She went on: "As a family, we're united, we're standing strong. I ask her friends, strangers, relatives to do the same.

"Please stay together, don't let this beat any of us, please. Don't let my daughter be a victim."

22 people were killed in the blast and more than 50 injured.

Some 20 people remain in hospital with life changing injuries.