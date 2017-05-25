A show featuring an 120-strong transgender choir, and plays about Idi Amin's impact on Scotland, four policemen in a riot van, and a fans love for Morrissey are among the key Scottish showcase at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Made in Scotland showcase, backed by the Scottish Government's Expo Fund, is now in its 9th year, will include 24 shows at the 2017 Festival Fringe, the 70th.

Adam, presented by the National Theatre of Scotland, is directed by Cora Bissett and written by Frances Poet, and is the story of a young trans man and his journey from Egypt to Scotland.

It features a 120 strong international world choir of trans people from across the world.

Stand By, by Utter and the Byre Theatre of St Andrews, is a play about four police officers in a riot van.

It is written by a former Police Officer, Adam McNamara, and shows the "modern-day Police Service laid bare."

For the performance, audiences will wear single-earpiece headphones, as Police Officers do.

Echoes and Traces by Cappella Nova includes eight new choral works inspired by a 900-year-old plain song fragment from Orkney, Nobilis Humilis, written by some of Scotland's leading composers, including Sally Beamish, Rory Boyle, Stuart MacRae and Hanna Tuulikki, among others.

Letters to Morrissey by Gary McNair, presented by the Traverse Theatre, is about an obsessive fans letters written to The Smiths singer in 1997 and how in 2017 he feels now.

Donald Shaw, the Capercaillie musician and director of Celtic Connections, is to present Scotland's Wild Heart, which will feature a group of musicians, including Patsy Reid (Fiddle), Michael McGoldrick (Flute & Pipes), Sorren MacLean (Guitars), James MacKintosh (Percussion) and a string section led by Grit orchestrator Greg Lawson (Fiddle) performing a soundtrack live to specially edited clips of the nature film Scotland’s Wild Heart.

The Last Queen of Scotland, by Jaimini Jethwa, produced by Stellar Quines and Dundee Rep, tells the story of a woman living in Dundee with the consequences of the Idi Amin regime in Uganda, and his expulsion of its Ugandan-Asian population.

The Sky Is Safe by Dogstar Theatre Company tells the story of a Syrian refugee in Istanbul while Turntable|Edinburgh will play the vinyl collection of the Great Aunt Kathleen by Michael John McCarthy.

XFRMR by Robbie Thomson, produced by Cryptic, sees the artist Robbie Thomson used a Tesla Coil, invented in 1891 by Nikola Tesla.

There will also be a Playwrights’ Studio Scotland's TalkFest 2017, with sessions led and chaired by leading playwrights and theatre-makers including Rona Munro, Philip Howard, Orla O'Loughlin, Pauline Goldsmith, Adam McNamara, Joe Douglas, Michael John McCarthy and Martin O'Connor.

Fiona Hyslop, culture secretary, said: “Made in Scotland is an integral part of the Fringe Festival, showcasing excellent, bold and innovative work from Scotland to local, national and international audiences.

"We have contributed almost £5m to Made in Scotland through the Scottish Government’s Expo fund since it began, and it has enabled Scottish theatre, dance and music acts to perform around the world.

"This year’s showcase features a rich variety of stimulating stories and talented artists, and I look forward to seeing performances in August."

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Fringe Society said: "This is an auspicious year for the Fringe as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

"A festival which started because eight companies, six of whom were Scottish, simply wanted to present their work to audiences.

"70 years on and the Made in Scotland showcase provides an incredible opportunity for Scottish based artists across dance, theatre and music to highlight their work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, supporting them to take advantage of the opportunities presented by a festival of this scale and internationalism taking place in Scotland."

She added: "As well as providing a platform to raise their profile and connect with local and international industry and media, Made in Scotland opens up opportunities for onward international touring giving shows a life beyond the Fringe."