Theresa May has said she will tell Donald Trump that intelligence shared with the US "must remain secure" as police hunting the terror network behind the Manchester Arena bombing stopped passing information to counterparts across the Atlantic because of repeated leaks.

In an indication of the UK authorities' anger at the leaks, the Prime Minister confirmed she would personally raise the issue with the US President when the pair meet at a Nato summit in Brussels later.

Following a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee, Mrs May said the terror threat level "will remain at critical" - meaning an attack is imminent - and the public should continue to be "vigilant".

It is understood the decision to suspend intelligence-sharing over the Manchester bombing involves the "law enforcement" authorities rather than the intelligence agencies.

That would indicate that, while police forces may not be sharing information with counterparts across the Atlantic such as the FBI, the national intelligence-sharing arrangements involving MI5, MI6 and GCHQ are not affected.

Mrs May said she would "make clear to President Trump that intelligence which is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure".

The investigation into the Manchester Arena atrocity has continued apace as security agencies swooped on suicide bomber Salman Abedi's suspected network.

:: Two men were arrested by police in Greater Manchester overnight on Thursday, bringing the number in UK custody to eight.

:: One of the men was detained following searches of an address in the Withington area of the city, while another was arrested in a part of Greater Manchester that was not disclosed.

:: On Wednesday, a series of raids were executed across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton in Warwickshire, while relatives of Abedi were detained in Libya.

:: In the early hours of Thursday, counter-terror police carried out a controlled explosion at a property in the Moss Side area of Manchester, although no arrests were reported by police.

Abedi's father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested in Tripoli with his brother Hashim, who Libyan security forces said was "aware of all the details" of the attack.

Abedi's older brother Ismail, 23, was detained in south Manchester on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Libyan authorities said one of Abedi's final acts was to ring his mother. The official also said his brother Hashim had told officials: "I know everything about my brother, what he was doing there in Manchester."

Ramadan Abedi had earlier claimed Salman was innocent, saying: "We don't believe in killing innocents. This is not us."

Twenty-two people were killed, including seven children, and dozens seriously injured when Abedi detonated his bomb, packed with nuts and bolts, as fans left an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

The leaks that have led to the transatlantic row included suggestions that Abedi's family had warned security officials he was dangerous.

There were also reports Abedi's parents were so worried about him being radicalised in Manchester that they got him to join them in Libya and confiscated his passport. It was apparently returned when he said he wanted to go on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has admitted Abedi, 22, was known to the security services "up to a point".

But further details have emerged about the UK-born bomber's radicalisation, and the warnings that were sounded, which will raise questions about why he was not more closely monitored.

Responding to the leak in the New York Times of crime scene photos showing bomb fragments and the backpack used by Abedi to conceal his device, the National Police Chiefs' Council said it "undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families".

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: "These leaks are completely unacceptable and must stop immediately. This behaviour is arrogant and is undermining the investigation into the horrific attack on the city of Manchester."

But in the US, politicians were openly briefing the media on what they had been told about Abedi and his "cell of Isis-inspired terrorists".

US congressman Mike McCaul, Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said the bomb was of a "level of sophistication" that might indicate its maker had foreign training.

He described it as "a classic explosive device used by terrorists", using the same substance as the one used in the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris and the March 2016 attack in Brussels.

Mr McCaul said evidence so far suggests "we're not dealing with a lone wolf situation", adding: "There's a network - a cell of Isis-inspired terrorists."

Latest numbers released by NHS England show that as of 6am on Thursday:

:: 116 people received NHS inpatient care in relation to the Manchester incident;

:: 75 people have been admitted across eight hospitals. including 23 patients who are in critical care.

Patients are being treated in eight hospitals across the area, with 14 youngsters at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, including five in critical care.

Mrs May's statement in 10 Downing Street came shortly before the nation fell silent at 11am to mark the atrocity.

Crowds gathered at well-known sites in the UK, including London's Parliament and Trafalgar Squares, and Manchester's Albert Square.