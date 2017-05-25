People from all across Scotland and the UK have come together to raise tens of thousands of pounds for the two Barra schoolgirls’ families after they were caught up in the Manchester bombing, one of whom died.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, from the island in the Outer Hebrides, had been missing since the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

Her friend, Laura MacIntyre, 15, was seriously injured and is still being treated in a Manchester hospital.

