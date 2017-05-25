People from all across Scotland and the UK have come together to raise tens of thousands of pounds for the two Barra schoolgirls’ families after they were caught up in the Manchester bombing, one of whom died.
Eilidh MacLeod, 14, from the island in the Outer Hebrides, had been missing since the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.
Her friend, Laura MacIntyre, 15, was seriously injured and is still being treated in a Manchester hospital.
The JustGiving page has been set up by a man named Alan Anderson who said: “We are trying to raise some money towards the costs associated with the families of Eilidh MacLeod and Laura MacIntyre, two young girls who left the island of Barra to go to a concert and were caught up in the terrible events in Manchester.”
In just seven hours, the page managed to hit just over £15,000. Currently, it’s siting at £22,000.
Alan added: “That’s a fantastic response from you all. Thank you.”
A second page set up by the residents of the tiny island has also raised almost £20,000.
Launched by local charity Voluntary Action Barra and Vatersay, the team said: “The incident has left the communities of Barra and Vatersay deeply shocked, with heavy hearts for the girls and their families.
“We ask that you show your support for the families and donate what you can.”
Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Wednesday that all of the victims had been accounted for.
On Thursday, Eilidh’s parents issued an emotional statement via the force.
It said: “Our family is devastated and words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling Eilidh.
“Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music, whether it was listening to Ariana or playing the bagpipes with her pipe band.
“As a family, we would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at this difficult time.”
Last edited: 1:37pm Thu 25 May 17