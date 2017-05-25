A tearful Céline Dion used her sellout Vegas show to pay an emotional tribute to the Manchester Arena attack in which 22 people lost their lives.
The visibly upset Canadian singing superstar took to the stage prior to her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday.
Standing in front of a huge screen which read ‘MANCHESTER we are with you, Céline’, the singer urged the audience of 4,300 people to rise and remember the fallen victims.
She said: “Come on, everybody. Stand up, raise your hands, and join them with the person on either side of you, please.
“Let’s stand up for Manchester and show them that we care.
“We’re filming this, and we’re going to send it across the ocean to those beautiful souls.”
After a short pause, she added: “So, let’s do that.”
As the audience stood silent in contemplation, arms raised, Céline, too, joined in.
She then added: “That’s it, you look wonderful.”
Her voice breaking, she rounded off, “Thank you,” as the audience broke into spontaneous applause.
“They are going to be seeing you, they will feel your love,” she said before beginning her set.
Monday’s attack after Ariana Grande’s concert is the worst terrorist attack to hit Britain in over a decade with the youngest victim just eight-years-old.
