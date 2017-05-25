Celtic have cancelled a planned bus parade to honour the Lisbon Lions in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.
The club had planned to mark the 50th anniversary of their European Cup triumph with an open-top bus tour before a charity match at Celtic Park involving former players on Sunday.
The procession has been cancelled "following the recent tragic events in Manchester, and further to liaison and discussion with Police Scotland".
The Scottish champions have also urged fans not to gather outside their Parkhead ground if the team win the William Hill Scottish Cup Final against Aberdeen at Hampden on Saturday.
A club statement read: "In the event of Celtic being fortunate enough to win the Scottish Cup, the club would like to confirm that the team would not be able to 'present' the trophy to supporters back at Celtic Park and there would be no supporters' event there.
"Therefore, we urge Celtic supporters not to travel to or congregate at Celtic Park following the match."
The club added: "Given the situation and the pressure on police and security resources, we are sure that our supporters will fully understand these measures which have been taken.
"We thank all our fans for their assistance and co-operation."
Security is being stepped up at a number of venues around the country since the attack.
The Scottish Event Campus (SEC), which incorporates the Hydro, Armadillo and SEC Centre in Glasgow, said body searches, extra ticket checks and restrictions on bags will be in place at venues.
Events in Glasgow over the next few days include an anniversary concert for Celtic's Lisbon Lions featuring Rod Stewart, The Beach Boys, Kiss, comedian Micky Flanagan and the Ideal Home Show.
