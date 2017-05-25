A signal fault at Glasgow Central is bringing cancellations, revisions, and delays to both incoming and departing services.
Disruption is expected until 13.45, National Rail said.
The disruption was initially expected to last until 12.45.
However, ScotRail said: “Signalling engineers are on site investigating the fault. Sorry if you’re being affected by this.
NEW: Due to a fault with the signalling system at @NetworkRailGLC, services to and from the station will be disrupted. ^CT pic.twitter.com/bBkuYVBel0— ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 25, 2017
“Engineers are continuing work to repair the fault. We’re expecting disruption until 13.45.”
To follow the incident on Twitter, use #GlasgowCentral.
Passengers are also being reminded to check all journeys before travelling.
Compensation may be available for those experiencing a delay in completing their journey today.
Keep all tickets make a note of the journey, as both will be required to support any claim.
