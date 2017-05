HM Press has a thick skin; any hack of a certain vintage(myself included) will probably have been sworn at, threatened and even punched in the noble pursuit of trying to find out what’s going on.

But in the refined atmosphere of Westminster such reprehensible behaviour is usually confined to the politicians.

However, times, it seems, are a-changing. Increasingly at press conferences when an honourable member of the Fourth Estate stands up and seeks to ask an incisive question of a party leader, there is an odd expletive thrown their way and there might even be a bit of hissing and booing.

