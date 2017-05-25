A Danish conductor has been appointed to lead the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO).
Thomas Sondergard will be the orchestra's next music director and 58th leader of its artistic team.
He will succeed Canadian Peter Oundjian as music director in September next year.
Mr Sondergard first appeared with the RSNO in November 2009 as a last-minute replacement for Yakov Kreizberg.
He is initially contracted with the orchestra until 2021 and will remain as principal conductor of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales until the end of its 2017/18 season.
Mr Sondergard said: "I must thank Peter Oundjian for his tireless support and his invaluable contribution.
"This is an ensemble in great shape with an insatiable appetite for music-making.
"Scotland has a strong musical heritage and I feel privileged to play an increasingly involved role in the future of its national orchestra."
Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "Congratulations to Thomas Sondergard for his recent appointment as the RSNO's music director designate.
"I am fully confident his extensive experience working with orchestras around the world will hugely benefit Scotland's classical music-making scene and our communities, and I am personally looking forward to welcoming his first season in post."
