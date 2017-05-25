A WINNER of reality TV show Come Dine With Me has been spared jail after admitting a campaign of online stalking towards her then boyfriend’s ex partner.

Lucy Haughey, 36, trolled Sharon Low for almost a year, bombarding her with threatening and abusive messages leaving her terrified and humiliated.

She was due to be sentenced earlier this month but the case was continued for the sheriff to ensure all abusive posts were removed from social media.

