A WINNER of reality TV show Come Dine With Me has been spared jail after admitting a campaign of online stalking towards her then boyfriend’s ex partner.
Lucy Haughey, 36, trolled Sharon Low for almost a year, bombarding her with threatening and abusive messages leaving her terrified and humiliated.
She was due to be sentenced earlier this month but the case was continued for the sheriff to ensure all abusive posts were removed from social media.
Loading article content
At Glasgow Sheriff Court after being told all comments had been taken off the internet, sheriff Linda Ruxton sentenced Haughey.
She handed her a community payback order with the condition she must do 250 hours unpaid work within eight months and granted a two-year non-harassment order.
A condition was also put in place that Haughey cannot allow information about Miss Low to be posted on social media.
The sheriff said: “I am satisfied that all postings concerning the complainer have now been removed from any social media sites.
“I made it absolutely clear on the last occasion that I regard this as a very serious offence.
“I said to you that your conduct was frankly wicked. You caused untold distress and misery to someone you did not even know causing her embarrassment and public humiliation.”
Haughey sent Facebook messages to friends of Miss Low, directed at her victim, telling her that she knew personal information about her.
It was heard that the message were about personal matters and upsetting to Miss Low, including one which said she was“sad, lonely, frustrated, no sex, no personality”.
The mother-of-three left voicemail messages, sent an obscene picture message, and phoned Miss Low's mother and ranted about her daughter.
She pled guilty to cyber stalking Miss Low between June 2015 and May 2016.
The episode of the channel 4 show in which Haughey won the £1,000 prize money was shown in January this year.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.