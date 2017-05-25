A Scots teenager enjoying a birthday trip, an eight-year-old girl and a couple picking up their children are just a few of the innocent victims of a barbaric terror attack at a kids pop concert.

A night of entertainment saw 22 lives claimed after terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena at an Ariana Grande concert.

What began as a nationwide appeal to find loved ones, aid the injured and reunite families has ended with the faces of 22 innocent lives cut short.

Greater Manchester Police have named those killed in the blast, which also injured more than 50 others, some 20 of those with life changing injuries.

Georgina Bethany Callander, 18

Georgina was a superfan who had shared her excitement on social media

Olivia Campbell, 15

The teenager was killed in the blast at the Arena. Her heartbroken mother shared a poignant tribute at a vigil

Eilidh MacLeod, 14

A Scots teenager who had been at the concert as a birthday treat with a friend

Saffie-Rose Roussos, 8

The eight-year-old was at the concert with her mother and sister

Elaine McIver

Elaine was an off-duty police officer who had been at the concert with family members

John Atkinson, 26

It is understood John was leaving the venue when the attack took place

Liam Curry, 19, Chloe Rutherford, 17

Teenage sweethearts who were madly in love

Megan Hurley, 15

She was at the concert with her older brother

Courtney Boyle, 19

Courtney had been at the concert with her step-father to collect her 14-year-old sister

Philip Tron, 32

Philip was killed in the blast alongside his step-daughter Courtney whilst collecting his 14-year-old step-daughter Nicole

Martyn Hett, 29

Martyn was killed at the concert after failing to tell his relatives he was attending

Angelika and Marcin Klis

The Polish couple had just arrived at the Arena to collect their children

Nell Jones, 14

Nell was believed to be at the concert on crutches.

Sorrell Leczkowski, 14

She died in hospital after the attack

Alison Howe, 45

Alison was waiting in the foyer with friend and mum Lisa Lees, who was also killed in the blast

Lisa Lees, 47

Lisa was waiting in the foyer with friend and mum Alison Howe, who was also killed in the blast

Kelly Brewster, 32

Kelly shielded her young niece from the blast

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 50

Jane went to the concert to pick up a friend's daughter

Michelle Kiss

A mum who had been at the concert with her young daughter

Wendy Fawell, 50

A mum who was leaving the concert with her 15-year-old daughter and friends

Some 20 people remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Terrorist Salman Abedi was confirmed as dead on Tuesday night.

Police have arrested 8 people in connection with Monday night's attack.