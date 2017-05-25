The BBC’s digital download service is to close less than two years after it was launched, the broadcaster has announced.

Billed as an extension to the iPlayer, where content expires 30 days after broadcast – and as a chance to place the corporation’s digital offerings in direct competition with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, it has failed to attract as much demand as initially hoped.

A spokesman for the BBC Store said: “Since the appetite for BBC shows on SVOD (streaming video on demand) and other third-party platforms is growing in the UK and abroad, it doesn’t make sense for us to invest further in BBC Store where demand has not been as strong as we’d hoped in a rapidly changing market.”

