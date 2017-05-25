Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has pressed the First Minister to commit to guaranteed access to school counselling across Scotland to avoid pupils "missing out".

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Ms Davidson highlighted research by mental health charity SAMH that one in three children in Scotland will experience a mental health problem by 16 and nearly 7,000 children and young people were turned away from child and adolescent mental health services last year.

She said the charity also raised a lack of counselling services for secondary school children, saying those in Wales and Northern Ireland have guaranteed access to school-based counselling and pupils in Scotland "are still missing out".

