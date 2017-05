UKIP has put the response to the Manchester terrorist atrocity at the centre of its General Election manifesto launch, promising measures to reduce immigration and tighten national security.

Paul Nuttall, the party leader, launching Ukip’s programme for government in London, called Islamic fundamentalism "one of the major issues" facing politicians in the coming years and said it was "not the British way to turn a blind eye to this evil in our midst".

Ukip's policy pitch pledged to fund the recruitment of 20,000 extra police officers, 20,000 new soldiers, 7,000 more prison officers and 4,000 border guards.

Loading article content