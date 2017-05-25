Former US president Barack Obama has posted another heartfelt tribute to those affected by the Manchester tragedy just a day before he heads to Edinburgh.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, extended his thanks to Mr Obama and German chancellor Angela Merkel for sending supportive messages to the people of the city when all three met in Berlin today.

Mr Obama retweeted the Archbishop’s comment to his almost 89 million followers, adding: “Through faith, love, and resolve the character of the people of Manchester has shown itself. Our thoughts & prayers are with you.”

His message comes just two days after he said: “Our hearts go out to those killed and wounded in Manchester. Americans will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the UK.”

Mr Obama’s visit to Scotland was first announced at the start of April when it was revealed he would be addressing business leaders at a dinner in the capital on May 26.

The Democrat, who served eight years in the White House, will also answer questions from the audience at the event which is to be held to raise money for charity.

Guests at the charity dinner will be given the chance to bid for a part in the next film of the Harry Potter franchise.

The Edinburgh event has been organised by The Hunter Foundation with profits to be split between children's charities in Scotland and the Obama Foundation, set up by the former president and his wife Michelle.

Tickets for tables of 10 went on sale from about £5,000 and quickly sold out.

The Hunter Foundation said an auction would be held for prizes including two walk-on parts in the next Fantastic Beasts film, and naming rights to the Gleneagles Hotel American Bar.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter said: "The support from the Scottish business community for our event has been phenomenal and we're looking forward to seeing many well-kent faces at our flagship dinner.

"There are some fantastic money-can't-buy auction prizes and all of the profits will go to Scottish children's charities."

Mr Obama will be visiting Scotland for the first time for the dinner and security is expected to be tight in Edinburgh as police step up resources around major events in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

Singer Annie Lennox, rock band Texas and comedian Kevin Bridges will provide entertainment at the event and young people will also be involved, with 13-year-old Mila Stricevic from Glasgow to read a poem on the night after winning a schools competition.

The Hunter Foundation has previously arranged for US politicians and actors, including Bill Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, to come to Scotland.