More than £4 million has been raised for the victims of the suicide bomb attack in Manchester.

An online appeal set up by the Manchester Evening News on Tuesday prompted more than £1.5 million to be donated to their JustGiving page.

And Manchester's two rival Premier League football clubs joined together to pledge £1 million towards the fundraising effort.

Both amounts form part of the overall We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which has so far raised a total of £4.1 million for the victims and their families.

Other donors include actor Tom Hardy, whose appeal raised more than £22,000, and companies including Co-op Bank, Starbucks UK and Bupa.

The money raised will be administered by the British Red Cross and go to the victims' families.

It comes as police warned people to be aware of fraudulent fundraising websites in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) tweeted the alert and instead directed well-wishers to a JustGiving page through which to make donations.

It said: "Please be aware of fraudulent fundraising pages on the internet. If you wish to donate please use this page - www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/westandtogethermanchester."

The Lord Mayor of Manchester, Councillor Eddy Newman, said: "I have been overwhelmed by all the support coming from across the world to help those affected by this terrible tragedy.

"People across the globe have been struck by our city's defiance and resilience and want to help. It will make a real difference to those affected. Thank you."

Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross said: "Through this appeal we continue to see the very best of humanity. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, people came together to help each other. By donating to support those affected by this terrible incident, that ethos continues."

Echoing the sentiments, Ed Woodward, executive chairman of Manchester United, said: "The barbarism of Monday evening's attack has shocked everyone.

"Our clubs are right at the heart of our local communities in Manchester and it is right that we present a unified response to this tragedy.

"The money will help, of course, but the work of the two clubs and their respective foundation and community scheme can build on the fantastic spirit that Mancunians have shown in the immediate aftermath."