The youngest woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest from both sides plans to use her achievement to encourage more young girls to step out of their comfort zone.

Mollie Hughes, 26, completed her climb last week and continued the celebrations when she returned to Edinburgh Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The feat followed a tough training regime including weeks climbing Scottish mountains and a month acclimatising in Nepal before arriving at base camp.

Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Ms Hughes, who is originally from Torbay, Devon, but lives in Edinburgh, plans a break before her next adventure and wants to inspire others in the meantime.

She said: "I hope it can encourage women to get out there and climb or have adventures in any way.

"It's only when you step outside of your comfort zone and push yourself that you realise what you can achieve.

"I think climbing Everest from both sides has shown me that anything is really possible if you put your mind to it and are determined."

Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

She added: "There will definitely be a rest for a bit but then I want to use this record that I've got to really inspire other young people and young girls.

"I do quite a bit of motivational speaking, which I'm hoping to increase.

"For myself, there will definitely be many more expeditions. Everest might be the highest mountain in the world but there are plenty in more interesting, more remote locations around the world."

The 26-year-old first climbed the south side of Everest five years ago and found it tougher the second time around.

"By the time I got to the north side I was five years older and a much better mountaineer by then, but I think technically it was harder," she said.

"With all things, you kind of forget the pain and suffering that you went through the first time and all you remember is the amazing time with the sunrises and sunsets.

"It's great to get both done."