The Prince of Wales has donated thousands to victims of the Manchester suicide bombing - as he launched an international cricket tournament described as a celebration of diversity.

Charles's household announced the Prince had given an undisclosed amount to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund as he joined cricketing greats to launch the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Champions Trophy.

Colin Graves, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which is hosting the one-day tournament, sympathised with those killed and injured and said Manchester United, which won the Europa League final on Wednesday night, had brought together the club's home city and the nation.

The event was attended by West Indies batting great Brian Lara, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, ex-England captain David Gower and former England player Jonathan Trott.

Speaking at the Oval cricket ground, one of the three venues for the tournament, Mr Graves said: "Firstly I'd like to pay respects on behalf of myself and the ECB to those affected by the tragic events in Manchester on Monday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families and the friends.

"We saw last night how sport can unite a city, a community and a nation - even in the wake of the most tragic events - which makes me immensely proud of this country and our resilience.

"I know the ICC Champions Trophy and Women's World Cup will unite fans from all over the world this summer and celebrate the diversity we are all so privileged to have in this country, through cricket the game we all love."

A Clarence House spokeswoman said the Prince had donated an undisclosed amount to the fund, but it is believed to be thousands of pounds.

Photo credit: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

When the Prince arrived he met some of the cricketing greats on the pitch and chatted to Lara about his time in the Royal Navy.

Charles said that when stationed in the Caribbean he was a member of the warship's cricket team that was "beaten by every single team" they played on the islands.

The ICC Champions Trophy is held once every four years and is being staged in England and Wales during June.

The Oval in south London is one of three venues that will host the 15 matches, along with Edgbaston and Cardiff.

It will be home to six matches, including the opening fixture between England and Bangladesh, as well as the final on June 18.

The eight national teams taking part are: England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Photo credit: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Lara, the former West Indies cricket captain, picked England as a potential winner of the tournament after they beat South Africa in a one-day match on Wednesday.

He said: "Their performance against South Africa last night shows that they're very much capable of taking away this trophy and maybe could be favourite for the trophy."

Gower, who captained the national side, also thought they may win the trophy: "England's chances are as good as they have ever been. They have some magical players, got a great squad and they've got confidence."

On the cricket outfield Charles met youngsters from eight local primary school teams - representing the eight international sides - who played their own mini cricket tournament.

The heir to the throne presented the trophy to the joint winners, England and South Africa, and later signed a bat - which will be signed by all eight captains of the competing teams and auctioned to raise funds for a cricket charity.