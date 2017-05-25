INCREASED armed police patrols are to be deployed at major public events in Scotland for at least the next fortnight in the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack.

A visible armed presence was stationed at the Lisbon Lions 50th anniversary celebrations at the SSE Hydro last night and will continue at the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen on Saturday at Hampden as well as the Edinburgh Marathon Festival this weekend.

Marksmen are also expected to be positioned on the roof of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) tonight for the visit of former US president Barack Obama.

Extra security is also in place for the visit of Mr Obama who will attend a charity dinner in the Capital.

He is due to make a speech to hundreds of spectators before a Q&A then performances from a host of Scots talent including Kevin Bridges.

Invited guests have been warned to bring two forms of identification and will have to pass security clearance including extensive body and bag searches.

Guests have been warned not to bring extra bags, rucksacks or luggage as it would slow the process down.

A section of road at the main entrance to the EICC will be closed to vehicles.

Chief Constable Philip Gormley, discussing measures being put in place as the national terror threat level was raised to critical, has said he would not rule out putting armed military on the streets as part of future protective security measures.

Mr Gormley indicated police are able to deploy more armed officers at public events because military personnel are taking over guarding responsibilities from civil nuclear constabulary and Ministry of Defence police colleagues.

The Army have been deployed at nine Scottish military and three civilian nuclear sites

“We have also been looking very carefully at public events over the next 14 day period initially and we will continue to roll that forward,” said Mr Gormley

He said in the immediate aftermath of the Manchester attack a “very agile and quick increase in armed capability” saw officers deployed in a number of area determined as important crowded places including railway stations and public gathering points.

Police are aware of 41 Scottish citizens who attended the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester and may have witnessed the bombing. Officers have been sent to airports and train stations to gather evidence from mobile phones or cameras and also provide help and support.

Meanwhile both Aberdeen and Celtic have confirmed they will not hold victory parades should they win the Scottish Cup in the wake of the Manchester atrocity.

A planned Heroes and Legends bus parade to honour the Lisbon Lions which was to be staged in advance of this Sunday’s Celtic FC Foundation match at Celtic Park, has also been cancelled.