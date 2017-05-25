Call The Midwife will be coming to the rescue of festival goers in distress as two of its stars have been named patrons of Festival Medical Services (FMS).

Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner in the hit BBC period drama, and its executive producer and scriptwriter Heidi Thomas, who he is married to, are the first ever patrons of FMS after being invited by chairman Mike O’Connor to raise the organisation’s profile and champion its volunteers.

Heidi and Stephen made their first visit to Glastonbury Festival in 2016 to see the work FMS has been doing there for 37 years, which includes an onsite medical centre, walk-in centres and pharmacies, where more than 3,000 people were treated over the five days.

