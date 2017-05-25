NEW student Courtney Boyle had thrown herself into student life, and was the "epitome of a perfect student".

The 17-year-old was close to completing first year studying Criminology and Psychology, after starting at Leeds Beckett University last September.

Courtney, who was originally from Gateshead, had gone with her mother's partner Philip Tron, 32, to pick up her younger sister Nicole from the Ariana Grande concert.

After appeals from terrified family members, it was confirmed that both Courtney and Mr Tron were among the victims of the bombing which took place at Manchester Arena.

The teenager's mother, Deborah Hutchinson, a health care assistants, said: "My stunning amazing beautiful daughter you were my rock, you made me so proud with all you had achieved.

Her father said: "I am going to miss my baby girl Courtney Boyle for the rest of my life. I will never forget you and I will love you forever. Grandad Bob misses you loads also."

Her 14-year-old sister asked wellwishers on Facebook to tribute her sibling with yellow hearts and to "spread yellow around," saying "my wonder of a sister who is now a shining yellow star in the sky".

Courtney had embraced student life, and had posted a number of pictures out socialising with her friends.

The music-fan also listed a number of bands and DJs as her interested on Facebook, and had also recently started work at a branch of Gregg's bakery.

Her boyfriend, Callum Maundrill, who she had been in a relationship since August 2015 according to Facebook, was often pictured with her on social media.

He said she was "an adventurer, a precious and joyous soul.

"She made people feel loved and feel safe. She was a soulmate, a friend, a daughter and a sister. No one had what that lass had, she was like no other.

"And she was on a path to fulfilment, and was happy when she passed. Nobody has ever made me as happy as her and I'm the person I am today because of her."

The vice chancellor at Leeds Beckett University said she "was a lovely, bright and hardworking student who had achieved excellent marks in her first semester," and was "enjoying university life and had built strong friendships".

Her former teachers from Beamish Academy said she "grasped life with both hands."

Her mother also paid tribute to her partner, Philip, a plumber and father of one.

Ms Hutchinson said: "My gorgeous crazy Philip, you made my world a happy place and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky," while her daughter Nicole called him "my stepdad, my Costa buddy", adding: "You were always there no matter what to keep me safe and make me happy".

Described as an 'energetic soul', Mr Tron's mother made a tribute to the "most amazing son, partner, brother, father, uncle, nephew and cousin."

She said: "He would light up the darkest room and lift your spirits with his infectious laugh, witty sense of humour and his beautiful smile.

'Words cannot express the huge void his passing has left in all our lives."

One Twitter user said that floral tributes had begun to be laid at at the Angel of the North for the two victims.