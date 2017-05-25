A MUCH-LOVED school worker and a gentle, animal-loving girl are among the last victims to be named who perished n the Manchester attacks.

Wendy Fawell had been waiting to bring her daughter home from the Ariana Grande concert, before she tragically killed.

The 50-year-old school worker, from Otley in West Yorkshire, had been standing near the exit with her friend Caroline Osborne at the time of the blast.

They were at the arena to collect Ms Fawell's 15-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and Ms Osborne's two young sons.

Charlotte was taken to hospital in Oldham while her brother, Adam Fawell, 29, began a desperate search for his mother.

More than one hundred of her friends and neighbours chose to join together in a gesture of quiet solidarity and hold a vigil earlier in the week before she was officially confirmed among the dead.

Staff at St Oswald's C of E Primary School, in Guiseley, confirmed her death on Twitter saying: "It is with deepest sadness that I confirm that our former colleague Wendy Fawell was killed in the Manchester bombing. RIP, Wendy.

In a statement her son, who did not want to be identified, said: "Me and my family are truly devastated by the news. Mum was a wonderful woman. So kind and generous and touched the lives of so many.

"She will be greatly missed. Also I would like to add, how much it means to us, what everybody at home and in Manchester have done to support us at this time. Thank you."

Meanwhile, the grieving parents of a young girl killed in the Manchester attack are keeping vigil at her brothers' side.

Megan Hurley, the final victim to be named, was described as a "gentle, unassuming" girl who loved music and animals and had a devilish sense of humour.

She was among the last to be confirmed as dead by her aunt Maxine Benson, as her parents are believed to be at the hospital bedside of her brother Bradley, 20, who was injured in the attack.

Mrs Benson wrote: "My poor sister and Mike are destroyed beyond words... it doesn't seem fair for two kids to go to a concert and only one returns how in God's name could this happen to such a lovely family... heartbroken xx."

Her parents, who live in the Liverpool suburb of Halewood, run a sandwich shop in nearby Hunts Cross.

Local friends, who preferred not to be named, told the Telegraph she was an animal lover, and kept rabbits, adding "Megan was a lovely, quiet, sensitive person, who absolutely loved her music".

On Tuesday night, a service was held at St Nichola' Church, in Halewood, in memory of the Manchester bombing victims.

Local teenagers also held a vigil for her, releasing pink balloons into the air, while a fundraising page was set up to raise £500 for her funeral but has since raised nearly £6,000.