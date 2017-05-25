A MAN from Glasgow is said to be seriously injured after the bombing in Manchester Arena.
Piotr Chylewska, from Rutherglen, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries from the terror attack.
The father of two, originally from Poland, took his daughter Amelia and her friend to see pop star Ariana Grande, though the children were not injured.
St Bride's Roman Catholic Church in Cambuslang which the Chylewska family attends, confirmed the situation on Facebook.
A post "One of our parishioners, Piotr Chylewska, has been badly in injured in the Manchester bombing, please keep him in your prayers for a speedy and full recovery.
The Daily Record reported that parish Priest Paul Morton said that he had been injured in his eye and had an operation. He is still in hospital in Manchester.
He said: "Everyone is shocked, It makes it more immediate when it’s one of your own, when it’s right on your doorstep.”
Mr Chylewska is said to have moved from Poland to Cambuslang 10 years ago.
His wife and two children followed some time later and they lived in Eastfield before settling in Rutherglen.
Father Morton said: "Piotr is a very nice guy, very pleasant and very hard working for his wife and kids.
"They are very nice people and Piotr is a family man, a very cheerful man.
He added: “I spoke to his wife today and said we were praying for him, to send that message to him. I also offered to go to Manchester, should they want me to."
