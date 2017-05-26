By Grant McCabe

THE brother of football manager David Moyes was the “duped” middle man in an apparent “con” to try to buy Rangers, a court has heard.

Kenny Moyes introduced two individuals who seemed keen on purchasing Sir David Murray’s controlling stake at Ibrox in 2010. But, it turned out the €50 million proposal involved a forged bank letter, as well as fears one of the duo was a crook.

A jury heard Mr Moyes was “let down gently” by Sir David’s advisers after it appeared the football agent had been taken in by the pair.

A “motley crew” of other supposed bidders for Rangers included a former chairman of a Lithuanian bank about whom the FBI had apparent concerns. The evidence was yesterday heard at Craig Whyte’s trial at the High Court in Glasgow. The 46-year-old denies a charge of fraud and a second allegation under the Companies Act in connection with his takeover at Ibrox.

David Horne, 54, Sir David’s lawyer, was yesterday giving evidence. He was in the Murray Group team involved in the sale.

The jury has heard how Mr Whyte struck a £1 deal to take over the club from Sir David in 2011 but, prior to that, several individuals were said to have shown interest in Rangers. Mr Moyes contacted then Ibrox chief executive Martin Bain in 2010. The agent – brother of former Manchester United boss and Celtic player David Moyes – introduced English-based Rangers fan Ian Anderson and a Dutch national as being keen on a buyout. They were said to have up to €50m to invest. A letter from a Belgian bank apparently confirmed this.

Mr Horne said “on the face of it” this seemed to be an interest in the club. But the lawyer recalled how it was found Mr Anderson was a banned director. Mr Horne added information on the internet said “he might have been a conman”.

Mr Whyte’s QC Donald Findlay suggested there had been claims of “financial irregularity”. Mr Horne said: “It did not seem right at all.”

The bank letter was then found to be a forgery and the bid rejected.

A man named as Vladimir Antonov was also described as being interested in the takeover. He was said to be a chairman of a Lithuanian bank. But, the jury heard it came when Hearts had issues with owners from that country.

Mr Horne said he believed “the reaction” of supporters to such a bid would have been “one of horror”.

The QC went on to state these individuals were part of a “motley crew” of people supposedly keen on Rangers before Mr Whyte came forward.

The trial continues.