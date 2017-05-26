Manchester-born Liam Gallagher has announced his first ever solo gig in his home city, with all profits to be donated to the families of the terror attack victims.

The former Oasis singer announced the string of solo shows on his Twitter account - including Glasgow - with tickets available from 9am on Friday morning.

The money raised from the Manchester show, at the O2 Ritz on May 30, will be donated to the Manchester Evening News' British Red Cross appeal, which was set up to help relatives of those affected by the tragedy.

