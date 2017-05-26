Hospitals across Scotland have been placed on terror alert in time for the bank holiday weekend as the nation reels from the devastating and fatal Manchester terror attack.
The move comes as the nation gets ready for some major events over the weekend, including former US president Barack Obama’s appearance in Edinburgh, the Riverside Festival in Glasgow, and the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden.
To help prepare for the weekend, a Scottish Government spokesman described how, in light of the threat level being raised to critical earlier this week, all the “necessary arrangements” have been put in place to “promote security and vigilance within healthcare facilities across Scotland.”
The spokesman added: “The Scottish Government has been in touch with all health boards to ensure that these remain in place over the weekend and that appropriate plans are in place so that the NHS can respond effectively to the consequences of major incidents.
“It remains the case that there are no indications of a specific threat to Scotland.”
Celtic fans remained defiant against the threat of terrorism as they adhered to strict security measures at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Thursday night.
Thousands of Hoops supporters embraced the new door policy at the city venue as a barrier surrounded the entrance displaying signs for bag checks.
But the Celtic fans who were arriving at the show to celebrate the club’s historic achievement in 1967 were not put off by the measures.
As reported by The Herald, security across all the SECC venues was being increased following the terror attack in Manchester.
Even contracted staff working to set up instruments and equipment ahead of performances bat the venues were told they would have to be searched.
The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) - the independent organisation responsible for setting the threat level on the basis of the intelligence available - moved quickly to change the UK threat level from international terrorism from severe to critical on Monday.
The current threat level means an attack is expected imminently.
The only other time the threat level was raised to critical was after the failed 2007 car attack on Glasgow Airport when a jeep loaded with propane canisters was rammed into the main terminal and set ablaze.
Twenty-two people lost their lives on Monday night after a bomber detonated a device in the Manchester Arena as concert-goers were making their way out of the venue following an Ariana Grande concert.
It was the worst terrorist attack to have occurred on British soil since the July 7 bombings in London in 2005.
