Hospitals across Scotland have been placed on terror alert in time for the bank holiday weekend as the nation reels from the devastating and fatal Manchester terror attack.

The move comes as the nation gets ready for some major events over the weekend, including former US president Barack Obama’s appearance in Edinburgh, the Riverside Festival in Glasgow, and the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden.

To help prepare for the weekend, a Scottish Government spokesman described how, in light of the threat level being raised to critical earlier this week, all the “necessary arrangements” have been put in place to “promote security and vigilance within healthcare facilities across Scotland.”

