Barack Obama has teed off his first visit to Scotland with a round of golf in St Andrews.

The former US president will be in Edinburgh this evening to give a speech for The Hunter Foundation.

However, Mr Obama, who is well-known for his love of the sport, could not resist being in the country without having a round at the world-famous home of golf in Fife.

The former president's caddy reassured him that there was "no pressure, sir" before teeing off the third.

Obama, who was hitting last, said: "Well, going by those shots I shouldn't feel any pressure."

After his shot, he said: "Oh, that wasn't so pretty."