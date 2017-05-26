A man has been seriously injured in an early-morning disturbance in Glasgow.

An area of Govan Road was cordoned off as police examined the scene near Rathlin Street.

Police said the man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "At around 12.35am on Friday, police received a report of a disturbance.

"A 35-year-old man was found to be seriously injured.

"The man has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and enquires are ongoing."