A-LIST rocker Rod Stewart waived his appearance fee for the club he loves who were celebrating the achievements of the Lisbon Lions last night.
Elaine C Smith hosted the Celebrate 67 show at the SSE Hydro and revealed to the audience that the singer had waived his fee, and jumped at the chance to take part.
Rod even flew his full band into Scotland for the event which was packed with celebrities including Line of Duty star Martin Compston and Susan Boyle.
The rock concert was put on for the Lisbon Lions who won the European Cup on May 25, 1967 after beating Inter Milan 2-1.
The Parkhead club also said at the event that the money raised would go towards the club's charity arm The Celtic Foundation.
Lifelong Hoops fan Rod wowed the audience by belting out hits including Maggie May, Baby Jane and Dirty Old Town.
Prior to Rod taking to the stage, his daughter Ruby became an instant fan favourite as her act Sisterhood performed Irish folk songs Grace and The Fields of Athenry.
But the star of the show was Rod who even made reference to Celtic's Green Brigade as he sang It's a Heartache. The Celtic supporters group sing the song In The Heat of Lisbon to the same tune.
A host of football stars also took to the stage at the Hydro including Sir Alex Ferguson who spoke about Celtic's former bosses Jock Stein and Sean Fallon.
Videos from Gerard Butler and legend Henrik Larsson also boosted the audience while Susan Boyle singing I Dreamed a Dream gave fans a moment they will never forget.
The lions including Jim Craig and Bertie Auld sat at the front of the arena lapping up the celebration which marked one of the greatest achievements within Scottish football.
