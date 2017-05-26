A holidaymaker has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in a country park.

The 61-year-old man was walking and taking photographs in Strathclyde Country Park in North Lanarkshire on Thursday evening when the incident happened.

He became involved in a row with another man and was then assaulted.

Members of the public went to his aid and he was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or information about the incident, which happened opposite the Alona Hotel at about 7.30pm.

The suspect is described as white, about 5ft 9ins, stocky and with dark brown hair.

He may have been socialising with a group of people in the park before the assault took place, police believe.

Detective Constable Jacqui McCann said: "A significant number of people would have been in the park, enjoying the sunshine and hot weather.

"The 61-year-old man is currently holidaying in Scotland and was walking in the park taking photographs before being assaulted.

"I am asking people who were in the park to think back and consider if they saw or noticed anything. If you have any information, then please do contact us."