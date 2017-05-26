Hundreds of tourists have watched the Changing of the Guard ceremonies at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.
The popular events were cancelled on Wednesday in the wake of the Manchester attack to allow police officers, who would have been controlling road closures, to be re-deployed.
But earlier a Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said the colourful spectacles, that attract large crowds to the Queen's official London home and her Berkshire castle, would go ahead as scheduled.
Loading article content
In bright summer sunshine visitors to the capital watched as F Company the Scots Guards marched to replace the Buckingham Palace old guard of the Queen's Colour Squadron, RAF.
Photo credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire
The spokeswoman said a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour - also known as the Queen's Birthday Parade - which was due to be held today had been moved to next Wednesday.
She said: "This decision has been taken by General Officer Commanding London District as preparations were ahead of schedule.
"We take these rehearsals for Queen's Birthday Parade very seriously to ensure we are able to equal and even exceed the standards of excellence expected for this important and high-profile annual event."
In January, it was confirmed Changing the Guard was switching to fixed days in the autumn and winter after security was stepped up in the wake of the Berlin terror attack.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.