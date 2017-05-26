The family of one of the victims of the Manchester attack have said he is "up there laughing every moment" as they celebrated his life.

Martyn Hett, 29, was one of the 22 victims who died in the blast at the end of the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

His mother told Sky News her disaster-prone son would have been amazed to have "finally made it to stardom", adding she had no anger toward the suicide bomber.

Stepfather Stuart Murray said: "We were upset because of him passing away but we are all agreed that this is just so Martin ... this is just, this is the sort of thing he does.

"There was always a crisis or a disaster."

Agreeing, his mother said: "Chaos ... disaster. Things going wrong was always alongside his life.

"Whenever he did something there was always a problem, he'd lock himself out - he'd lose his passport, he'd lose his keys - there was always something wasn't there?

"So there was always a sense of dread as well because you knew you'd have to bail him out of something, but that was him, that was just him."

She added of the Stockport PR manager: "He'd absolutely laugh and think it's amazing he's finally made it to stardom", while Mr Murray said: "It seems odd to say but Martyn, he's up there laughing every moment."

The 29-year-old, who had appeared on TV shows Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers, was killed just days before he was to set off on a two-month trip to the US.

Mr Murray went on: "I've only just realised how many people thought so highly of him, how many lives he touched. It is just simply staggering what I'm hearing.

"To have achieved all that in a short space of time ... I would love to die having all that love behind me.

"And I think most of us will never be able to achieve that, so to have achieved it is all you would ever want in life because material things aren't ... you can't take it with you.

"But all that love you leave behind is just priceless."

His mother said she was focusing on her many "fond and funny" memories of her son, adding: "I have no feelings of hate, anger at all because I don't think this person deserves any of those emotions.

"I'm staying with my positivity for Martyn and that's what I want to hold onto."