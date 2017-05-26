American rock band Kiss have pulled out of their upcoming concert at Manchester Arena, but said “in light of recent events, a cancelled rock show seems of such little consequence”.

The group, known for the white face paint worn on stage by members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, were due to perform on May 30 as part of their KISSWORLD tour.

The Manchester venue has been closed until further notice following Monday night’s explosion which killed 22 people just minutes after Ariana Grande’s concert had ended.

Kiss star Gene Simmons (Ian West/PA)

A statement said: “We are heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester.

“We sadly will not be able to play Manchester Arena on the 30th May. We have always looked forward to these shows and our local fans, but in light of recent events a cancelled rock show seems of such little consequence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time. We are with you and you are in our prayers.”

Ticket holders will be refunded at the point of purchase, the statement said.

In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that the NXT wrestling event scheduled for June 6 will no longer go ahead.

A statement on Manchester Arena’s official website said: “Out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy, WWE is cancelling the NXT event on Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena, and offering fans who purchased tickets to the show a full refund at point of purchase and giving them the option to receive a free ticket to the NXT show on Wednesday, June 7 at First Direct Arena in Leeds.”

However, WWE added that a host of their wrestling personalities, the Superstars, will be “visiting with those affected by the tragedy (on June 6) and WWE is making a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.”

Two wrestling events scheduled for November at the arena are due to go ahead.

Earlier in the week, heavy metal band Iron Maiden announced that their scheduled concerts in Cardiff and London’s O2 Arena would still take place.

Ariana cancelled her London tour dates and suspended her Dangerous Woman tour “until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost”, her management said.