US singer Ariana Grande has released a heartfelt statement on social media pledging to return to Manchester.

The star, who had just finished performing at the Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber struck, killing 22 people on Monday night, released the statement through her official Twitter account on Friday.

In the lengthy post, she wrote: "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take the pain away that you are feeling or to make this better.

"However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I can possibly give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.

"The only thing we can do is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out."

The pop star went on to say how she had been thinking of the fans and everyone affected non-stop all week, adding: "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their famlies."



The singer also encouraged her fans not to be afraid and finished the post with a touching tribute to the victims of the tragic bombing: "They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for teh rest of my life."

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more seriously injured when Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a device as fans left Manchester Arena where Ariana was performing pn Monday night.

It was the worst terrorist incident to hit the UK since the July 7 attacks in London in 2005.