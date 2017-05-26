THE parents of Manchester terror attack victim Eilidh MacLeod have said they have been overwhelmed with the messages of support issued after their daughter’s death.

Roddy and Marion MacLeod thanked the emergency services and all the well-wishers in Manchester, Scotland and beyond who had offered support after the 14-year-old Barra schoolgirl’s death in Monday’s blast.

Her parents described her as a “popular and talented” teenager who loved music and walking with them on the beaches in the Western Isles.

They also said that the concert, which she had been attending with friend Laura MacIntyre, should have been the “perfect ending to a fantastic trip” before the tragic events.

The family also released new images of the youngster depicting her life as a baby, child and then a teenager.

Her parents said: “Eilidh MacLeod was our beautiful, intelligent, popular and talented daughter as well as a loving sister and we are at a loss without her.

“Eilidh loved nothing more than spending time with those she loved, both family and friends alike.

“She loved socialising whether through social media or spending time with them down on the beaches of both Barra and Vatersay.”

Her mother and father also said her love was music was “ unsurpassed” and that “she enjoyed her time playing, travelling and competing in the Pipe Bands immensely”.

Playing with the local band, she competed at the World Championships and won plaudits for her skill at competitions.

Eilidh and Laura had been in Manchester to see Ariana Grande. It was their first concert and Mrs MacLeod had been due to met the friends afterwards.

“Eilidh and Laura were so excited about going to the concert together,” the statement said, “but what should have been the perfect ending to a fantastic trip ended so tragically.”

“We continue to have Laura and her family in our thoughts and pray that she makes a full recovery.

“As a family, we would also like to offer our support and condolences to all the other innocent victims who have been needlessly killed in this attack; and to the survivors in hospitals around Manchester.”

The family also thanked the Emergency Services “who did everything in their power to help following the explosion”.

They said: “Sincere thanks also go to all who have supported us through this terrible time including the people of Manchester, Scotland and well-wishers worldwide.

“Specific thanks to all those in our Western Isles communities and, in particular, our home islands of Barra and Vatersay for everything they have done and continue to do for us.

“Messages and tributes to our Eilidh by her friends have given us great comfort and we wish to thank you all.

“The offers of help and support have been truly overwhelming and greatly appreciated.”

They asked for privacy in what they described as “undoubtedly the most difficult time of our lives”.