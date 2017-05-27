Police Scotland have sent their armed officers to Manchester in the wake of this week’s terror attack on the city.
Armed officers from the force were seconded to the city in the last few days after 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert.
They will assist Greater Manchester Police officers as the investigation into the blast continues. The force, however, insisted that the move will in no way effect the level of armed cover in Scotland.
Loading article content
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland has sent a number of officers with a range of specialisms, including armed officers, to assist colleagues in Manchester.”
Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins added: “Over the last 18 months there has been a significant investment in the number of armed officers throughout Scotland. The deployment of specialist officers to assist colleagues in Manchester in no way undermines our operational capability. We are able to continue to provide the same level of armed cover in Scotland as we have since the attack on Monday.”
Armed police officers have been on visible patrol in Glasgow since the attack.
They were dispatched to busy transport hubs such as Queen Street and Central Station, and were present at the SSE Hydro on Thursday for Celtic’s celebration concert in honour of the Lisbon Lions’ 50th anniversary.
Football supporters attending today’s Scottish Cup Final were also warned that they would see armed officers on patrol outside Hampden as the terrorism threat level in the UK was increased to critical.
Transport cops dealing with passengers travelling to and from the game also said that there zero tolerance policy regarding anti-social behaviour.
Inspector Brian McAleese, from British Transport Police, said: “Since the devastating events in Manchester and subsequent increase in the national threat level, passengers can also expect to see an enhanced security operation. In addition to the work to counter the terrorism threat, we will also be adopting a zero tolerance policy regarding anti-social behaviour.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.