Police Scotland have sent their armed officers to Manchester in the wake of this week’s terror attack on the city.

Armed officers from the force were seconded to the city in the last few days after 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert.

They will assist Greater Manchester Police officers as the investigation into the blast continues. The force, however, insisted that the move will in no way effect the level of armed cover in Scotland.

Loading article content