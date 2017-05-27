CELTIC have made history after a dramatic late win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final secured the club’s fourth Treble and completed a remarkable 48-match unbeaten domestic season.

Tom Rogic’s last-minute winner ended Aberdeen’s brave resistance in the Glasgow rain to ensure that the Parkhead side added to their Betfred Cup and Ladbrokes Premiership crowns.

Brendan Rodgers led his side through a record-smashing campaign in which they recorded the most wins, most goals and most points ever in the Premiership.

And the Northern Irishman now joins legendary club figures Jock Stein and Martin O’Neill in the club’s history books after leading the Hoops to the Treble in his debut season.

Jonny Hayes had put the Dons in front early on, but Stuart Armstrong responded only minutes later in a thrilling first half.

Both sides had opportunities to go in front, but it was Australian international Rogic who struck the crucial blow in stoppage time to break Dons hearts.

Aberdeen came flying out of the blocks and were rewarded for their aggressive start after only nine minutes. A Niall McGinn corner was swung to the back post, where Hayes was left unmarked to hammer a low shot into the corner.

But the Dons’ fans buoyant mood only lasted three minutes, as Armstrong fired a superb left-footed shot across goal beyond Joe Lewis to level the scores.

Soon after, Celtic were dealt a blow when Kieran Tierney was forced off with injury after being caught in the face by Jayden Stockley’s elbow. The Dons striker, who was surprisingly selected from the start ahead of Adam Rooney, was lucky to escape punishment as Brendan Rodgers called Tom Rogic off the bench and shifted Callum McGregor to left-back.

The Hoops were unsettled and Aberdeen continued to pile on the pressure, with Craig Gordon pulling off two reaction stops before Stockley’s free header from a corner went straight at the Scotland goalkeeper and McLean curled an effort wide.

Despite the Dons’ pressure, it was the Parkhead side who were closest to going in at the break in front. With seconds remaining before the whistle was blown, Griffiths delivered a superb cross from the left for Scott Sinclair, but the player of the season smashed his finish over the bar from six yards out with the goal gaping.

The second half continued at the same frantic pace, with Griffiths’ deflected shot falling just wide of the far post before Sinclair raced onto a wonderful Rogic pass only to be denied by the imposing Joe Lewis at his near post.

Aberdeen then squandered a glorious chance to retake the lead on the 53rd minute. Hayes robbed McGregor of possession on the right wing to create a two on one for the Dons, but his squared pass to McLean was just behind the midfielder who couldn’t adjust his feet to finish off the move with just the keeper to beat.

The danger sparked Celtic into life and the champions began to pile on the pressure. Patrick Roberts danced towards the edge of the box on 64 minutes and his curling effort was superbly tipped onto the post by Lewis.

From the resulting corner the Dons keeper couldn’t collect, but Mikael Lustig snatched at his chance and shot wide of the target with Lewis out of action.

Dedryck Boyata was the next to pass up an excellent opportunity, heading over from close range when completely unmarked at a corner.

Just as Celtic looked to be taking control, the Premiership runners-up reacted. Substitute Adam Rooney won a corner for the Dons which was cleared as far as Shinnie, who fired a shot towards the bottom corner that had Gordon at full stretch to deny him.

Lewis was the next to pull off an impressive stop, getting down quickly to his right to block Griffiths’ shot with 15 minutes of regulation time to go. Sinclair was next to have a sniff, but the winger showed uncharacteristic lack of composure to scuff a close range finish with only the keeper to beat.

The Celtic pressure finally paid off in the most dramatic of circumstances. Rogic picked up the ball on the right hand side with two minutes off added time left on the clock and dribbled past two tired Aberdeen defenders before sliding a cool finish in at Lewis’ near post.