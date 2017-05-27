CELTIC defender Kieran Tierney has said that he suffered a broken jaw in Saturday's Scottish Cup final victory over Aberdeen.
The 19-year-old had to be substituted during the first half of the 2-1 win after Dons striker Jayden Stockley caught him in the face with an elbow.
Tierney was seen heading down the Hampden Park tunnel to receive treatment and suggested after the game that his jaw was broken.
Loading article content
"Worth a broken jaw haha," he wrote on Twitter.
The left-back's participation in Scotland's crucial World Cup qualifier against England is now in doubt.
An injury-time winner from Tom Rogic saw Celtic complete the domestic Treble for a fourth time and finish the season unbeaten domestically.
Worth a broken jaw haha pic.twitter.com/mrAyi9fUkA— Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney1) May 27, 2017
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.