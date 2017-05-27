CELTIC defender Kieran Tierney has said that he suffered a broken jaw in Saturday's Scottish Cup final victory over Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old had to be substituted during the first half of the 2-1 win after Dons striker Jayden Stockley caught him in the face with an elbow.

Tierney was seen heading down the Hampden Park tunnel to receive treatment and suggested after the game that his jaw was broken.

"Worth a broken jaw haha," he wrote on Twitter.

The left-back's participation in Scotland's crucial World Cup qualifier against England is now in doubt.

An injury-time winner from Tom Rogic saw Celtic complete the domestic Treble for a fourth time and finish the season unbeaten domestically.