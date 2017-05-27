Police in Scotland are to remain on "enhanced deployment" this weekend despite the terror threat level being reduced.

Theresa May announced that troops will be gradually withdrawn from the streets from Monday onwards, having been drafted in to bolster police numbers in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

Police Scotland said there was no specific threat north of the border, but armed officers will be in attendance at the Scottish Cup final on Saturday afternoon, where extra security checks are also in place.

