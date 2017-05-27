Police in Scotland are to remain on "enhanced deployment" this weekend despite the terror threat level being reduced.
Theresa May announced that troops will be gradually withdrawn from the streets from Monday onwards, having been drafted in to bolster police numbers in the wake of the Manchester bombing.
Police Scotland said there was no specific threat north of the border, but armed officers will be in attendance at the Scottish Cup final on Saturday afternoon, where extra security checks are also in place.
Supporters have been warned to expect delays on entry to the stadium.
The terror threat level had been raised to the highest ''critical'' level on Tuesday, but has now been reduced to ''severe'' as police continue their investigation into the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday night.
Chief Constable Phil Gormley said: "While the decision to move to severe is welcome, we must all remain vigilant.
"There continues to be no intelligence of a specific threat to Scotland. However, the enhanced police deployment we have planned for the major events this weekend will remain in place.
"The public should continue to expect to see armed police officers on foot patrol at key locations.
"Our policing operation will gradually be scaled back in keeping with the UK-wide operation - but will continue to be proportionate."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGoRR) will stay active and work closely with Police Scotland.
"People across Scotland are looking forward to enjoying a bank holiday weekend, and while we should be prepared for enhanced security at the major sporting events, we should go about our lives as normal.
"The response from emergency services, security and intelligence agencies has been outstanding since the tragic incident on Monday night and they deserve our highest praise and sincerest thanks."
