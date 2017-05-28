Each week, until he takes his life at a Swiss suicide clinic on June 15, the Sunday Herald is publishing Colin Campbell’s diary charting his last days. His final entry will be published by us on the Sunday following his death

My thoughts for this week’s diary have been overshadowed by another tragically pointless suicide bombing. On Monday evening - May 22 2017 - a pop concert venue in Manchester was targeted.

As I prepare psychologically for my arduous journey to Switzerland I realise that within twenty years doctors in Scotland are likely to look back with incredulity that incurably ill and suffering patients were denied legalised assisted voluntary suicide in Scotland.

And concerning my intended journey to Lifecircle in Switzerland I am meeting opposition from even those supportive of legalised voluntary assisted suicide. One of the most vociferous is former Metropolitan police sergeant Rona Tynan. I have her agreement to name her and state she has ordered me to first try stem cell treatment. It is her intention to try stem cell treatment as she too has multiple sclerosis.

But before I am accepted for stem cell treatment abroad I will, for rehab purposes, need to be in ground floor accommodation - I live in a second floor flat, with no lift.

My multiple sclerosis has progressed since I first made my appointment in Switzerland in April 2017.

And now aside from the fear of disobeying Rona, I may not physically be able to travel to Switzerland for June 15 2017.

This week the NHS continued to contradict the evidence of successful multiple sclerosis treatments by making them unavailable in Britain. That despite the proven fact the treatment has worked for patients who had to rely on crowdfunding to meet the costs of travelling abroad for stem cell treatment.

My ‘Multiple Sclerosis Specialist Nurse’ told housing officials one year ago I needed ground floor accommodation. I would accept something as basic as a bedsit or a room in a hostel.

There has though been no offer from the housing department though.

I won't hold my breath waiting for the intervention of ‘Care not Killing’ (which opposes the idea of someone taking their life to end their suffering) to offer me ground floor accommodation.

They do not want me to choose legalised voluntary assisted suicide. Offering ground floor accommodation to me might be an incentive not to travel to Switzerland.

Meantime an NHS spokesperson said: ‘An individual care programme for MS sufferers is provided to meet the needs of the individual’. I await clarification as to how that applies to me.

I do believe the NHS mostly has good intentions and usually very dedicated staff. The reality, though, as reported this week is that the NHS is now ranked 30th in the world for provision of health care.

My predicament reminds me of being taught the final months of the Third Reich as a schoolboy.

Like the Fuhrer the NHS is deploying imagined resources for care of the infirm and elderly. The comparison is the Fuhrer’s attempt to deploy armies that had ceased to exist against the Russia.

For me to rehabilitate after stem cell therapy, I have been told I need ground floor accommodation - if I don't have that, I can't get the therapy. Welcome to the my Catch-22. All I require is a one ground floor room preferably in a warden supervised hostel.

Whilst my thoughts remain on what method of stem cell treatment is best I had the good fortune to meet with a woman, Lucy, who two years ago had ‘immune system reboot’ treatment in Moscow.

Her being a graduate in chemistry gave credibility for me to her choice of the use of chemotherapy to eradicate her faulty immune system. After that process was completed she had the peace of mind to begin stell cem treatment without fear of the faulty immune system presenting again with multiple sclerosis.

It was an inevitable opportunity to make jokes about the advantages of having a chemist for a friend.

Many readers will have watched the drama ‘Breaking Bad’. The main character was ‘Walter White’ a 50 year old down-on-his-luck chemistry teacher. The solution to his financial problems was to make the best available methamphetamine in New Mexico. Lucy quickly assured me her chemistry knowledge was only to be used for understanding treatment options for multiple sclerosis.

That brings me to the likely need for ‘crowdfunding’ if I get ground floor accommodation and am accepted for stem cell treatment.

The treatment costs vary considerably and treatment is presently available in Belgrade, Moscow, Mexico and India.

Options are for inpatient or outpatient, stem cell therapy only or chemotherapy followed by stem cell therapy.

The most aggressive treatment was the choice Lucy made which required many months of recuperation.

Even after two years, recovery is not complete but the dread of multiple sclerosis returning is removed.

And contradictions make choices even more difficult. Lucy has the same neurologist as I do and he advised her against travelling abroad for the purpose of ‘immune system reboot’.

Now that she is back in Scotland he is very supportive of her and yet his NHS official stance is “there is presently no proven or accepted evidence base for the safe and effective use of stem cell transplantation in your condition and for this reason this treatment is not offered in standard medical practice”.

Also worthy of note is that many clinics offering stem cell treatment do not use chemotherapy as it is considered too invasive. And the qualifier is that the treatment is not a cure but will variably restore the patient’s mobility.

It is clear then that I have many unresolved issues to deal with as the intended voluntary assisted suicide on June 15 draws ever closer.