THE deadline to enter the Sunday Herald Culture Awards is fast approaching, with just four days left to submit nominations for Scotland’s ‘Cultural Oscars’.

The event is returning in 2017 in association with Edinburgh Napier University to celebrate the country's thriving culture scene and the achievements of our musicians, visual artists, designers and writers.

There is still time to ensure the nation’s best talent is in the running for the awards, as entries can be submitted until Wednesday this week.

Loading article content