RAF fighters were scrambled yesterday after two Russian planes entered UK airspace.
A pair of Typhoon jets took off from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland on Saturday morning, later returning to base.
An MOD spokesman said: "Two Typhoons were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth this morning as part of the RAF's Quick Reaction Alert in response to the aircraft entering the UK's airspace.
"Both aircraft have now returned safely to RAF Lossiemouth."
The RAF and Royal Navy have been frequently called on to monitor Russian planes and warships in recent years.
Fighter jets were sent to monitor two Russian Tupolev TU-160 Blackjack bombers which passed near UK airspace in February, flying in the arc around the top of Scotland.
And in January, Type 23 frigate HMS St Albans was deployed to "man mark" the Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov and its battle group as the vessels sailed close to UK territorial waters, returning from operations supporting the offensive in Syria.
The Kuznetsov group had previously passed through the Channel last autumn on its way to the Mediterranean and was escorted by Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan and Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond.
