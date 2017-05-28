The family of Manchester bomb victim Eilidh MacLeod have said they are praying that her injured friend makes a full recovery.
The 14-year-old schoolgirl from the island of Barra, in the Outer Hebrides, travelled with friend Laura MacIntyre for the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.
Their families made desperate appeals when the girls failed to get in touch after the explosion at Manchester Arena which left 22 dead and dozens injured.
Laura, 15, was found in hospital with serious injuries while it was confirmed on Thursday that Eilidh was among the dead.
Laura's family described the 15-year-old as ''strong-willed and a fighter'' and say she is receiving the best care in hospital in Manchester.
In a statement, Eilidh’s parents Roddy and Marion MacLeod said: "We continue to have Laura and her family in our thoughts and pray that she makes a full recovery.
"As a family, we would also like to offer our support and condolences to all the other innocent victims who have been needlessly killed in this attack; and to the survivors in hospitals around Manchester."
