Firefighters have been deployed to resuscitate heart attack patients across rural Scotland in a move that has provided a major boost to survival rates, new figures reveal.

There are now 16 pilot areas outside Scotland’s cities, where the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have been routinely answering calls for people suffering a cardiac arrest, in largely unpublished trials over the last two years.

Because there are many more fire units than ambulances, in rural and semi-rural areas, they can often get to the patient first to administer vital CPR or to use a defibrillator.

It is recognised that early treatment during the first few minutes are critical to the chances of a patient living. Four strong fire crews arriving early, possibly to take over from a first responder or a concerned member of the public, have been transforming survival rates.

The average response time in the trial was six to eight minutes, giving the patient precious time until the ambulances crew arrived with their more sophisticated resources such as oxygen and incubation skills.

The fire crews often also help take turns with ambulances paramedics in delivering the physically demanding CPR.

According to a report SFRS personnel made 41 potential lifesaving interventions in out of hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) call- outs with 15 positive outcomes - a 36 per cent success rate.

This is a dramatic improvement in the overall picture. According to the report to the SFRS board, of the 8,900 or so OHCA cases a year approximately 3,500 people in Scotland undergo attempted resuscitation. But currently only around in one in 20 or 5 per cent survive until they are discharged from hospital to go home.

This compares to around 30 per cent in Scandinavia. So there are moves to extend the Scottish trial beyond the current 16 pilot areas.

The SFRS has invested £0.3m in the HCA trials, which have been spearheaded by the service’s Local Senior Officer David Rout. He said: “We exist to save lives across Scotland wherever and however possible.

“There are people alive today and enjoying precious time with their families because we identified yet another opportunity to assist our communities - and we acted.

“Our highly trained firefighters have been responding to victims of an OHCA where they are nearer to the patient, reducing response times.

“Our firefighters work quickly and effectively as a team, performing CPR or using defibrillators to stabilise the patient – keeping them alive until the arrival of our skilled ambulance service partners. “

He said there as great pride in this unique partnership between the SFRS and the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) because it truly broke down the barriers of emergency response

“It is needed at a time when the SFRS progresses through a journey of transformation and reform.

“It is also needed at a time when the nature of risk is changing and this includes an ageing population that is increasingly calling on our skills and our support to stay safe. “

He said Scotland had been identified as having some of the poorest OHCA survival rates in Europe.

“That is why we currently have 16 OHCA trials ongoing across Scotland, from Lauder up to Turriff and across to Mull.

“I am very proud to report that our firefighters have now assisted at 146 confirmed OHCA incidents, resulting in 41 potential lifesaving interventions with 15 people making it all the way to A&E.

“We are now working more closely with colleagues in the Scottish Ambulance Service, the NHS, Scottish Government and the Fire Brigades Union to look at the potential of further expanding the trials across Scotland.

“We have the support of the SFRS Board and we will work with our own people with a view to meeting the aim within Scotland to save 1,000 lives by 2020.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has a real appetite to contribute to and deliver against this as outlined in our commitments to the national OHCA strategy.”

Dr Michael Foxley, a member of the SFRS board who was a GP in Lochaber for 30 years, said: “Every second is precious after a cardiac arrest, and it is axiomatic that we get to the patient as soon as soon as possible. Due to having a unique footprint of retained fire stations across rural Scotland - where I live in the West Highlands there are four to one ambulance - this initiative by the SFRS will save many lives. We can achieve Scandinavian levels of survival, for those suffering a cardiac arrest"

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Co-responding initiatives with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will enable us to save even more lives.

“This is a major opportunity to further enhance our productive relationship with a partner agency and positively impact on patient outcomes.

“This network of co-responders, together with our community first responders, will complement our highly skilled team of technicians, paramedics and specialist paramedics across Scotland”.

The OHCA trials are taking place in Musselburgh, Hawick, Coldstream, Lauder, Falkirk, Livingston, Bathgate, Linlithgow, Turriff, Maud, Mull (Tobermory, Craignure, Saline and Bunessan) and Oban - total of 16.