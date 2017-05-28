Angela Merkel has urged EU nations to fight for their own future in the face of emerging divisions with the US, Britain's decision to leave the bloc and other challenges.

The German chancellor spoke following the G7 summit, in which leaders failed to agree unanimously on climate change after US president Donald Trump said he needed more time to decide whether to back a key climate accord.

She described the summit as a wake-up call, adding: "The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days."

