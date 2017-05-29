Celtic supporters saw one of the greatest players ever to wear the famous hoops score a hat-trick on his return to Parkhead for a charity match to raise funds for the club’s foundation.

Henrik Larsson netted three goals in the first half of the game as he captained the ‘Heroes’ against Lubo Moravcik’s ‘Legends’.

There was an increased police presence at the ground for the sell-out match – including armed officers – following the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Around 60,000 supporters who packed Celtic Park were in high spirits after their side sealed an historic unbeaten treble when they lifted the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Some of the current squad were in the stands to see the Heroes beat the Legends 5-2.

Norwegian Harald Brattback, Stiliyan Petrov, who has battled back from leukaemia, and Larsson scored for the Heroes.

Moravcik and departing striker Kris Commons netting consolation goals for the Legends.

Among the stars in Larsson’s side – which was managed by former Celtic defender Bobo Balde – were Polish goalkeeper Artur Boruc, Welshman John Hartson, former Scotland international Tom Boyd, and York City boss Jackie McNamara.

Moravcik’s Legends were managed by Morten Wieghorst and included former players Tosh McKinlay, Alan Stubbs, Bobby Petta and Dariusz Dziekanowski in the squad.

Actors Martin Compston, Ross McCall and Gianni Capaldi, and former world champion snooker player John Higgins made up the numbers.

But it was all too much for one of Larsson’s teammates, Hibs manager Neil Lennon, who was sick on the pitch shortly before half time.

After the match Larsson joked: “I’d like to say thank you to everybody for watching this average football game.”

Moravcik added: “Thank you to the Celtic fans as this has been fantastic for me.”

Proceeds from the match will go towards the Celtic FC Foundation and be used to extend the charity’s existing projects including the award-winning ‘Ability Counts’ – a scheme aimed at children and young people who live with Down’s Syndrome or Autism.

It will also assist in caring for those with dementia and help the Foundation’s '67 Kitchens' campaign led by charity Mary’s Meals which will support the building of 67 school kitchens for children in the developing world and send emergency food aid to South Sudan and Syria.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and his backroom staff, along with players Scott Brown, Leigh Griffiths, Kieran Tierney and Patrick Roberts, paraded the Scottish Cup, League Cup and SPL Trophy before the match.

The event marked the end of a memorable week for the club after the Lisbon Lions were honoured on the 50th anniversary of their European Cup success with a series of events, culminating in Thursday night’s extravaganza at the SSE Hydro, which also raised money for the Celtic FC Foundation.