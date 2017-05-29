IT was a great start to the Spring Fling’s 15th Birthday Open Studios Weekend which sees Scotland’s premier visual art and craft open studios open their doors to the public.

Among the 93 taking part is hat maker Kay Ribbens, who has been involved since the start in 2003. Kay, based near Kirkcowan, is renowned for her hand crocheted hats. She said: “It’s been a great start to the weekend. People love Spring Fling because it’s always such high-quality art and craft that’s exhibited, and it never rests on its laurels. There’s always offers lots that’s exciting and new.”

The event is taking place across Dumfries and Galloway until today.

Loading article content